Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 185.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 765,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 497,265 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Newmont worth $46,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,921. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.34. The company had a trading volume of 83,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,568. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

