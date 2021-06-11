Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Newmont to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Newmont from C$101.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NGT stock opened at C$85.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38. Newmont has a one year low of C$68.76 and a one year high of C$95.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$83.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.88 billion and a PE ratio of 22.34.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.84 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.691 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.