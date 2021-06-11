Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 893.3% from the May 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS NRGOF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.14. 62,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,053. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12. Newrange Gold has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.31.
Newrange Gold Company Profile
