Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 893.3% from the May 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS NRGOF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.14. 62,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,053. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12. Newrange Gold has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.31.

Newrange Gold Company Profile

Newrange Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver ores. Its flagship property is the Pamlico gold project that covers an area of 2,548 hectares located in Mineral County, Nevada.

