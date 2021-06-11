Newton Coin Project (NCP) Price Up 59.3% Over Last Week

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded up 63.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded up 59.3% against the dollar. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $63,002.68 and approximately $154.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000188 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

