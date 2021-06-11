Newton Price Reaches $0.0006 (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a market cap of $13.25 million and $1.31 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Newton has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00056251 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00161850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.88 or 0.00193115 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.83 or 0.01122588 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,298.76 or 1.00210193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

