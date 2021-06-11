Nexo Price Tops $1.91 on Exchanges (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $13.37 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nexo has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for about $1.91 or 0.00005133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00057204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00021474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.91 or 0.00759884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00084552 BTC.

About Nexo

NEXO is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

