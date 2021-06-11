Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.33.

Several research firms recently commented on NXST. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $114,428.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,226.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 6,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,552,865.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,444 shares of company stock worth $18,468,685 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1,078.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 26,093 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXST opened at $145.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $75.10 and a 12 month high of $163.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.