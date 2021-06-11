NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Short Interest Down 95.2% in May

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the May 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXGPY. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NXGPY stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.49. 165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,238. NEXT has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $59.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.32.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

