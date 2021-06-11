NEXT Trading Down 39.8% This Week (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 72.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded 39.8% lower against the US dollar. NEXT has a total market cap of $199,883.59 and $60.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT coin can now be bought for $0.0321 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.03 or 0.00440345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006692 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000421 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

