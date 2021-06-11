NextDAO (NAX) Price Tops $0.0019

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 11th. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $169,381.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002313 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00057406 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00059682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00022224 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NAX is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,020,165,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,979,933,328 coins. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

