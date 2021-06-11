NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.77.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,416 shares of company stock worth $17,414,387 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.38. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $144.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

