NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,958,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 307.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 35,421 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 51,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 579.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $73.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,608,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.38. The firm has a market cap of $143.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $362,683.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,440,599.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,416 shares of company stock worth $17,414,387 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.