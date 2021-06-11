NFTLootBox (LOOT) Market Cap Hits $828,789.97

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $828,789.97 and approximately $284,394.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFTLootBox has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $36.67 or 0.00098504 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00055933 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00155899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.55 or 0.00189483 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.88 or 0.01114346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,149.22 or 0.99781152 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox’s launch date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

