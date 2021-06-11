NFTX Market Capitalization Reaches $23.85 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for about $50.80 or 0.00139826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX has a market capitalization of $23.85 million and $695,698.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFTX has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,522 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

