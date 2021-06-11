NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,725 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

NIKE stock opened at $130.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.94 billion, a PE ratio of 61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.44 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.