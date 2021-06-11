Nimiq (NIM) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $45.61 million and $791,138.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,206.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,282.67 or 0.06483583 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.96 or 0.01573444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.03 or 0.00440345 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00152762 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.00 or 0.00661806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.52 or 0.00450256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006692 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00040986 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,543,538,616 coins and its circulating supply is 7,882,038,616 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.