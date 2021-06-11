Nimiq Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last Week (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $50.02 million and $964,476.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,527.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,478.93 or 0.06605714 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.46 or 0.00456905 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $609.87 or 0.01625136 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.76 or 0.00159239 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.00 or 0.00682182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.65 or 0.00454737 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.33 or 0.00357950 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,540,673,110 coins and its circulating supply is 7,879,173,110 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.