Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,225 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $29.83 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

