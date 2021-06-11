NIX (NIX) Market Cap Hits $12.39 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 11th. One NIX coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000684 BTC on major exchanges. NIX has a total market capitalization of $12.39 million and approximately $66,363.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded up 63.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,174,416 coins. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

