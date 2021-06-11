NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of NMI worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NMIH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NMI by 15.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NMI by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NMI by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in NMI in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

NMIH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.36.

NMI stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.94.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $855,263.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $551,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,345 shares of company stock valued at $2,491,793. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.