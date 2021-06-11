NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Shares Down 4.2%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) shares fell 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.36 and last traded at $48.36. 1,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68.

NN Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NNGPF)

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.

