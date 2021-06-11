NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the May 13th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NNGRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NN Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get NN Group alerts:

NNGRY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 11,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,996. NN Group has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $26.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $2.2145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 8.33%.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.