Node Runners (NDR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $845.00

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Node Runners coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.94 or 0.00073777 BTC on major exchanges. Node Runners has a total market cap of $629,707.23 and approximately $845.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Node Runners has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00057008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00022011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.40 or 0.00754273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00084427 BTC.

About Node Runners

Node Runners (CRYPTO:NDR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,377 coins. Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Buying and Selling Node Runners

