Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $7.56 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,891 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.7% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Apple by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,463,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $126.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.66. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

