Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nokia were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 14,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nokia alerts:

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.44 on Friday. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65, a PEG ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.