Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SEB Equities raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Nokia alerts:

NYSE:NOK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,284,203. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. Nokia has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Nokia by 3,404.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.