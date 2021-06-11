Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Noodles & Company reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 161.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other Noodles & Company news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $47,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDLS opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $566.52 million, a PE ratio of -28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $13.29.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

