Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 2,099 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX opened at $88.25 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $133.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

