Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 4,516 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.28. The stock has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.