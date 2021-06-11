Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $881,906,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Intuit by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after acquiring an additional 557,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after acquiring an additional 527,143 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Intuit by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,603,000 after acquiring an additional 419,560 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $471.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $128.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.19 and a 12-month high of $473.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

