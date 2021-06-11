Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1,258.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,747 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,852 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total transaction of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,920 shares of company stock valued at $14,442,911 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $201.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.34. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $102.36 and a 1-year high of $216.43. The stock has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.96.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

