Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 29.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of KLA by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of KLA by 30.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after acquiring an additional 42,004 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth $1,695,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of KLA by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $319.31 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.37.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

