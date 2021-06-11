Norinchukin Bank The Buys 4,543 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.87.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 156,647 shares of company stock valued at $21,717,282 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMUS opened at $146.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $100.11 and a one year high of $148.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

