Norinchukin Bank The Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 754.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,489,000 after buying an additional 456,400 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,453,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,664,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after buying an additional 360,344 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.44.

NYSE LMT opened at $387.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.18. The company has a market capitalization of $107.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

