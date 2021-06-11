Norinchukin Bank The Has $6.70 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI opened at $97.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.94. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.25 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.