Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 166.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 85.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $101.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

