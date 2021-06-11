Norinchukin Bank The Lowers Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,283 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,632,488,000 after acquiring an additional 87,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,514,761,000 after purchasing an additional 75,436 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,562,961,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $941,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,020,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total value of $758,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $839,580.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,205 shares of company stock valued at $33,639,395. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.21.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $859.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $827.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $543.03 and a fifty-two week high of $893.79. The company has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.