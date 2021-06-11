Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 1,135 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,178 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,210 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,749,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,122,000 after purchasing an additional 140,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $654,975,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,588,024 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,653,000 after purchasing an additional 348,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.32.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $216.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

