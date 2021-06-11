Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 2,176 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

AEP opened at $84.73 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

