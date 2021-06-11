Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 860 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $145.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a PE ratio of -382.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.59.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

