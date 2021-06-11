Norinchukin Bank The Raises Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

FISV opened at $109.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.46. The firm has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.54, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

