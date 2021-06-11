Norinchukin Bank The Sells 1,936 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in American Express by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,353 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in American Express by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Express by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,648 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP opened at $162.23 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $167.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $130.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.11.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

