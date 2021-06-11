North American Construction Group Ltd. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for North American Construction Group in a research report issued on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $132.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.78%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $423.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.72. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $14.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.0323 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. 45.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

