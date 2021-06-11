North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NOA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

Shares of NYSE:NOA traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,917. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $14.48.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $132.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,119.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 307,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 282,492 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,620,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

