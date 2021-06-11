North American Construction Group’s (NOA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at TD Securities

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at TD Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NOA. Pi Financial increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.69.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded up C$0.81 on Friday, hitting C$17.93. The stock had a trading volume of 115,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,745. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$7.55 and a twelve month high of C$18.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$503.82 million and a PE ratio of 11.65.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.0599999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$69,850. Insiders bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,635 over the last quarter.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.