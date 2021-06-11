Northcoast Research Upgrades United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) to Buy

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UNFI. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.26. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $42.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,545,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $430,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $560,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,423 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,213. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 318.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 99,484 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

