Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,142,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,328 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.77% of Northwest Natural worth $277,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after acquiring an additional 85,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,648,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 40,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,731 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

NYSE NWN opened at $54.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.46. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.78 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

In other Northwest Natural news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $81,648.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.