Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Short Interest Update

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 306,500 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the May 13th total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN traded up $6.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.73. 1,224,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Novan has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Novan had a negative net margin of 708.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,050.18%. Research analysts predict that Novan will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paula B. Stafford acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,693 shares in the company, valued at $215,490.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novan by 18,771.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,569 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Novan during the first quarter worth $2,849,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novan during the first quarter worth $1,726,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novan during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novan by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 187,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOVN shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Novan in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

