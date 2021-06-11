NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Insider Pritesh Shah Sells 23,540 Shares

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,061,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,712,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pritesh Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Pritesh Shah sold 1,290 shares of NovoCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $257,574.30.

Shares of NVCR stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.28. The company had a trading volume of 374,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,945.54 and a beta of 1.08. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $220.48.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NovoCure by 316.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

