Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Short Interest Down 81.7% in May

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the May 13th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NVNXF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.73. 127,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,176. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.74. Novonix has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.85.

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

